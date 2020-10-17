Best Ahri build in League of Legends season 10

Ahri offers League of Legends players the opportunity to deal incredible damage within a short period of time. The Nine-Tailed Fox is a champion that can be difficult to master, but once the player has gotten the hang of her kit, she is lethal to nearby enemies.

Much like other champions in League, Ahri is going to utilize different items depending on her situation in the game. There are still core items that will maximize the player’s chances of finding success with the mid lane champion, however.

Here is one of the best builds for Ahri in season 10.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Inspiration

Glacial Augment: For an ability-based champion, Ahri has impressive range on her basic attacks. With the assistance of Glacial Augment, Ahri can use these attacks to slow her enemies for a short time, keeping them still so she can land a combination of her abilities on them.

Magical Footwear: Boots are an important part of all champions’ kits. But in the case of Ahri, she may choose to prioritize building damage items over mobility. Taking the Magical Footwear rune grants her a free pair of boots, allowing her to spend a long time before needing to upgrade the item. This is going to see her maximize damage items and have a leg up over her opposition.

Minion Dematerializer: This rune is an extremely powerful way to maximize a champion’s farming abilities. With its effects, Ahri can kill and absorb lane minions that will increase the damage she deals to that type of minion throughout the rest of the game.

Cosmic Insight: Since Ahri is an ability-based champion, she benefits substantially from cooldown reduction (CDR). Cosmic Insight offers CDR across the board with five percent reduction afforded to ability cooldowns, item cooldowns, summoner spell cooldowns, and a further five percent added to Ahri’s max cooldown reduction.

Domination

Cheap Shot: One of Ahri’s key abilities is her charm. This will see the target that falls under Ahri’s spell turn and walk towards her. Cheap Shot allows Ahri to grant bonus damage to targets with impaired movement such as those affected by this ability or even from the effects of Glacial Augment.

Ultimate Hunter: Ahri’s ultimate ability Spirit Rush grants her a way to navigate the rift at an increased pace while launching essence bolts and damaging nearby enemies. It can be used both offensively and defensively depending on the situation. Ultimate Hunter will allow Ahri to use it more often by granting her a five percent cooldown reduction on this ability.

Bonuses: +1-10 percent CDR +9 adaptive force, +8 magic resist

Starting items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Doran’s Ring

Giving Ahri a strong start is going to influence the success of her laning phase. Doran’s Ring offers the champion bonus ability power as well as extra health that will not only make her more durable but able to deal impressive damage with her attacks. Ahri will also be able to utilize these abilities more frequently due to the mana regeneration that the item grants in turn, allowing her to deal more damage.

Health Potion

During laning phase, Ahri will likely take damage from the opposing enemy champion as she farms minions and earns gold. Having a health potion allows her a quick way to recover 150 health and remain in the lane for longer before needing to base.

Core items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Luden’s Echo

To get the most out of playing Ahri, building ability power items is going to be key. Luden’s Echo offers a variety of the best stat increases for the champion all in one item, boasting 90 ability power, 600 mana, and 10 percent cooldown reduction. On top of these stat increases the item also has a unique ability that will see a charge emit from a successful ability onto the enemy champion, dealing bonus damage.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

The most well-known ability power item for a reason, Rabadon’s Deathcap is grants Ahri a dramatic power increase that will see her chunk her opponents with each spell. This is due to the 120 ability power provided by the item as well as its unique passive to increase Ahri’s overall ability power by 40 percent. This is a must-have item for Ahri.

Morellonomicon

For high damage ability power-based champions Morellonomicon is the perfect item to ensure they are dealing maximum damage to all targets. The item provides stat increases of 70 ability power and 300 health—but on top of that, it also has a unique ability that grants Ahri 15 magic penetration. This allows her to deal increased damage with her abilities to enemy champions who have built resistances to counter her. The item will also see Ahri inflict Grievous Wounds upon her enemy with her abilities slowly damaging them over a short period of time.

Late-game items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Sorcerer’s Shoes

Sorcerer’s Shoes are the perfect choice of boots for Ahri due to their added magic penetration. This is going to not only see Ahri gain increased mobility but also increase her damage output against opponents who have built magic resistance.

Zhonya’s Hourglass

An extremely powerful ability power item, Zhonya’s Hourglass works for Ahri not only for its stat boosts but also for its unique ability Stasis, which allows Ahri to freeze in place upon activation, becoming invulnerable for a short period of time. This often can be enough to allow the champion enough time to survive before allies can arrive and assist in the fight. The stat increases offered include 75 ability power, 45 armor, and 10-percent CDR.

Void Staff

The final item for Ahri in this build is the Void Staff. Once Ahri has built the previous items, she will be dealing massive amounts of damage with her abilities. Void Staff works to assist in increasing this output. The item boasts a unique ability to ignore 40 percent of the target’s magic resistance, a stat that will make Ahri’s abilities lethal. On top of this, the item also provides 70 additional ability power, making this the perfect way to close out her build.