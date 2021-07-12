Aurelion Sol to be nerfed in League Patch 11.15 because he has ‘highest win rates of any champion in Elite MMR,’ Riot says

The stars might look a lot different for fans of League of Legends‘ resident star forger, Aurelion Sol, who will be getting nerfs in the game’s upcoming Patch 11.15. This might be surprising news for many players, especially with how little we’ve seen the dragon on the Summoner’s Rift, but Riot Games’ lead game designer Jeevin “Jag” Sidhu had an explanation.

Jag said that in the Elite player group, which is categorized as anyone in the Challenger rank or in the 99.9 percentile, Aurelion Sol has had a 57.3 percent and 57.4 percent win rate over the past two patches. This is actually the highest win rate of any champion in Elite MMR, which prompted some changes for the champion.

For context: Aurelion Sol's Elite win rate in the last 2 patches has been 57.3% and 57.4%. Both of those have been the highest win rates of any champion in Elite MMR.



He doesn't have the highest "1 trick" rate or comparable metric that would suggest his low play rate is a cause. — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) July 12, 2021

He also said that he does not have the highest one-trick rate or any other “comparable metric” that would mean his low play rate is boosting his winning numbers. There are still plenty of people who don’t agree, since he only has a 0.2 percent ban rate for ranks above Platinum, according to Champion.GG. He also has a 0.9 pick rate, which would mean that he’s one of the least-picked champions in the game.

His playtime on stage has also been nearly non-existent—throughout all of 2021, he has only been played twice in the top lane and six time in the mid lane. Surprisingly, he has won seven of those matchups, according to Games of Legends. He has also been banned 17 times, with a majority of the played games coming from Brazil and the Czech Republic.

The detailed patch notes should releasing later this week, which will give us the extent of which the developers are nerfing Aurelion Sol. There’s also plenty of huge changes headed to more popular champions in the patch, from big Gwen and Irelia nerfs to Blitzcrank and Rell buffs.

Patch 11.15 is set to drop on live servers on Wednesday, July 21.