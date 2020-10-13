Astralis fined €5000 in a competitive ruling from the LEC Commission

In a post on the official Lolesports website, LEC commissioner Maximilian “Max the X” Peter Schmidt revealed that a competitive ruling had been brought against Astralis, fining them €5000 and subjecting them to “certain requirements” from the League.

In the post, it was explained that the competitive ruling came as a result of late payments towards members of the Astralis team, and “conduct unbecoming of an LEC Team Manager” by Astralis’s Interim General Manager. The missed payments were reported by team members to the LEC Commission, who notified Astralis of the issue – representatives were later able to confirm that the missing payments were a result of “Danish jurisdiction and human error” rather than any malicious intent. The LEC later verified that all missing payments had been made, and that the issue had been resolved.

The accusation of “conduct unbecoming” was found to have stemmed from Astralis’s Interim GM, and involved both the “misrepresentation of contract terms” with members of the Astralis team and an instance of verbal misconduct. As a result of the competitive ruling, Astralis will be subject to both the fine and a set of requirements set out by the LEC.

These requirements include establishing a “direct avenue” through which team members can internally report grievances towards the Astralis ownership group and implementing an onboarding scheme for new team members in order to acquaint them with Danish tax and vacation pay requirements. As the pay issue came about as a result of Danish law, the country in which the Astralis organisation is based, the aim is to educate players on Danish financial law to avoid further misunderstandings. The LEC has also promised to schedule check-in calls with Astralis team members to ensure that these requirements are being adhered to.

This competitive ruling marks a sour start to the Astralis Group’s presence in the LEC – having acquired the spot from Origen at the end of the 2020 Summer Split. Their spot in the LEC marks the organization’s first venture into competitive League of Legends, with rosters currently active in CS:GO and FIFA.