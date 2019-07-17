Artist creates incredible Darkin/Infernal Ekko skin concept

If Ekko wasn’t already a cool enough champion with his ability to time travel, an artist has made him look even cooler by giving him a Darkin makeover. Anton Meineche Falk created a skin concept for the Boy who Shattered Time to show how he would look like if his weapon was actually a Darkin creature.

The skin concept is incredibly detailed, from Ekko’s molten armor to his glowing eyes. His weapon isn’t a baton but is now a flaming blade. Ekko’s W and ultimate abilities both spawn in a crater of lava that could look amazing when animated as well.

Image via Anton Meineche Falk

This skin could be one of Ekko’s best cosmetics yet, especially with how great this mockup looks at the moment. Anton also shared his first drafts of the skin on Reddit, where he revealed the different variations of Ekko’s head, weapon, and Z-Drive capsule.

Image via Anton Meineche Falk

Some people also pointed out that this Ekko skin could also be apart of the Infernal skin line alongside Akali, Alistar, Nasus, Mordekaiser, and Diana. The skin does fit the theme pretty well with all the fire and lava colorways.

Image via Anton Meineche Falk

This is only a skin concept, unfortunately, so there is a pretty good chance that we never get to see this skin in action. It is, however, not impossible that Riot Games sees this and creates its own version of the skin in the future.