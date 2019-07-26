Artist creates an amazing Dark Star Aatrox skin splash art concept

A concept artist, has created a new Dark Star Aatrox skin that truly makes the Darkin Blade look like a monster that threatens the universe.

“Since the removal of Aatrox’s Revive, I was a little sad about the former unkillable Darkin,” Thy Blake, the artist, said on the League subreddit. “So I decided to make this fanart of Aatrox as a genuine World Ender.”

Image via Thy Blake

Aatrox is one of the angriest champions in League of Legends and also one of the scariest-sounding and looking in the game, and Blake does an exceptional job conveying this visually. The splash art is highly detailed and features a beautiful yet menacing depiction of Aatrox as a member of the Dark Star skin lineup. His sword has a black hole in the crossguard, and his head has a singular orb and a mouth full of teeth fit for a bloodthirsty living weapon.

The skin line also fits into Aatrox’s personality and lore—normally, Aatrox calls himself a “world ender” and now he can actually try to end entire worlds as a dangerous galactic entity looking to bring destruction and doom to all living things.

Many people praised Blake for his version of Aatrox, saying that it looked like an official Riot Games artwork. Although it is unlikely that we see this skin make it into the game, maybe Riot could see this and get some ideas for the next Dark Star skin.