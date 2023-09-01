Arcane season 2 is coming sooner than we expected

Rejoice, League of Legends fans. Arcane is returning to our television screens, and it’s coming sooner than any of us ever imagined.

The iconic TV show, created by Riot Games, captured the hearts of League fans around the world, showcasing characters like Jinx, Vi, Viktor, Singed, and Jayce in the Netflix original series.

On Sept. 1, LeagueOfLeaks dropped a bomb on all of us by saying that Arcane season two will premiere in the last quarter of 2024. This piece of information came from the 2024 Tencent Video V Vision Conference. Tencent, for all of you unfamiliar with it, is the owner of Riot after a deal that went down 2015.

ARCANE Season 2 Release Date Revealed | #LeagueOfLegends

It has been revealed at the 2024 Tencent Video V Vision Conference that ARCANE Season 2 will premiere in Q4 (Winter) 2024.#Arcane pic.twitter.com/AZB5OeSxzC — League Of Legends Leaks & News (@LeagueOfLeaks) September 1, 2023

While fans are ecstatic to finally learn a release window for Arcane, many believe this actually means our favorite TV show will see the light of day in November or December, and not any sooner than that.

Fans are also quite curious about what rewards will Riot have in store for us during Arcane promotion, especially because the last time around we got free skins and so many cool features like Avatar Creator and a new map for Summoner’s Rift.

Arcane is the love child of Riot and Fortiche, a French animation studio from Paris. The men behind Arcane are Rioters Christian Linke and Alex Yee, who were originally unsure if the show will even take off. Six years later, in 2021, Arcane came out and swept everybody off their feet.

Arcane as a whole is just perfect thanks to Foritiche’s unique drawing style that combines 2D and 3D, League’s IP, immaculate writing, and years and years of polishing. This time around, this steampunk action TV show won’t take that long before we can tune back in and learn what’s next for Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. But, I have no doubt we’re getting another banger or a season!

