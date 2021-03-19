Another League of Legends skin shard is up for grabs with Prime Gaming

Who can say no to free loot?

League of Legends fans can treat themselves to a new mystery skin shard today with the Prime Gaming service.

Every month, Amazon Prime users get exclusive in-game loot, free games, and a free subscription on Twitch. This time around, and again on Monday, March 29, League skins are up for grabs.

To claim the drop, head to the Prime Gaming website and click the Claim Now tab. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can try the service out for a seven-day trial, or pay $5.99 a month. You can also cancel the subscription at any time.

Screengrab via Riot Games

But before you claim your mystery skin shard, make sure to link your Riot Games account to your Prime Gaming account, so you can deposit your new loot in-game. If you miss the offer, another skin shard will be available later in the month. Three more will also be available in April.

The skin shard can be activated via League’s Hextech Crafting system to permanently unlock a mystery skin.