Anivia to undergo extensive quality-of-life changes, Riot says

Anivia, one of the oldest yet most underplayed champions in League of Legends, is set to undergo several potential changes to her kit in Patch 10.25, Riot Games gameplay design director Mark Yetter revealed today.

The mid lane Cryophoenix has one of the lowest win rates of any champion at around 47 percent in Platinum and higher, according to Champion.gg. As such, Riot is set to implement several changes to improve her “reliability and flexibility,” while ensuring that she isn’t reliant on Tear of the Goddess for the mana sustain.

Her base stats have been slightly increased, with her attack missile speed increased from 1500 to 1600, for example. Most notably, the damage on her Q, Flash Frost, has been decreased while the utility and missile speed have been buffed. The cooldown has been slightly increased by around half a second but her chill effect is applied to champions it passes over.

With Anivia needing adjustments for 10.25, @RiotAzuBK wanted to expand the scope a bit and do a QoL pass on her



Goals:

-Unbind her from Tear so it's an option not mandatory

-Improve reliability and flexibility of Q and R



Tuning may still change, this should be on PBE next week pic.twitter.com/VHJr6a7Yk4 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 21, 2020

Anivia’s W, Crystallize, is also set to be changed slightly. The cooldown will start at 20 seconds rather than 17 and progress by a second each level it’s upgraded, with 16 at the lowest point. This slight nerf is countered by the length of the wall, which has been slightly increased in the early levels from 400 to 500.

Her E, Frostbite, will see some slight buffs. The mana cost has been reduced and the damage has slightly increased. Most notably, her R’s damage has been nerfed but the cooldown has been reduced by around two seconds.

These changes will look to potentially increase Anivia’s play rate, which is just below one percent, according to Champion.gg.

