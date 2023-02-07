All skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 13.3

Gear up, League of Legends players. Patch 13.3 is almost here.

This time around, the newest update will take a few champions under its scope. Five of them are getting directly nerfed, with almost a dozen receiving buffs across the board. And, more importantly, the much-anticipated Aurelion Sol rework will also be live in this patch. This set of changes is expected to once again shake up the meta, most notably (and hopefully in the eyes of many) support tanks.

And, as always, new skins are arriving on the Rift.

With Patch 13.3, though, only three new skins will be made available: Heartache Amumu, Heartache Vi, and Heartthrob Caitlyn. Still, they are astounding both in-game and in the splash arts and may steal your heart in no time.

Oh~ my achy and breaky, very breaky, heart 🎵. Heartache and Heartthrob skins are coming soon to PBE. pic.twitter.com/Hwc42oRuVT — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 24, 2023

As you may have expected, these skins are full of red and pink colors, which are often associated with love. And while Caitlyn and Vi exchange intriguing looks, which is another nod to their potential romance, Amumu is left in the back crying, just like he’s sadly used to.

Here are all of the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 13.3.

Heartache Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Heartthrob Caitlyn and Heartache Vi