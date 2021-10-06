All ranked rewards for League of Legends season 2021

The League of Legends World Championship signals the beginning of the end of the 2021 ranked season.
The season officially ends on Nov. 15, making way for the 2022 preseason, according to Riot. But fortunately, all of those endless hours of grinding in solo queue have not been for nothing.
Here are the end-of-season rewards for League of Legends 2021.
Ranked rewards
If you place Gold or higher in either solo, duo, or flex queue at the end of the 2021 ranked season, you’ll receive an exclusive Victorious Blitzcrank skin and a special chroma corresponding to your rank. If you finish your ranked placements in solo, duo, or flex, you’ll also receive an Eternals Blitzcrank series one permanent, a ranked profile icon, a ranked profile banner trim, and the champion itself.
Clash rewards
November marks the second end-of-season for Clash. A selection of Clash-specific rewards will be handed out based on the amount of Victory Points you earned over the course of the season. Everyone will also receive a Clash Contender icon for participating.
- Contenders
- Contender summoner icon: 100 VP
- Contender Clash logo: 400 VP
- Contender Clash banner: 1000 VP
- Conquerors
- Conqueror summoner icon: 2,000 VP
- Conqueror Clash logo: 3,000 VP
- Conqueror Clash banner: 4,000 VP
Honor rewards
You’ll also be rewarded for staying cool, calm, and collected in normal and ranked. At the end of the season, you’ll receive an Honor capsule tied to your final Honor level.
- Honor three capsule
- Random ward skin
- Three key shards
- Honor four capsule
- Random ward skin
- Random emote permanent
- Three key shards
- Honor five capsule
- Random ward skin
- Random emote permanent
- Six key shards