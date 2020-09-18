All pro League players that appeared in the Take Over Worlds song

Riot Games finally dropped the new anthem of League of Legends’ World Championship. Not only this year’s banger sets the tone leading up to Worlds for the player base, but it’s also a gigantic tribute to the past events and champions.

Riot collaborated with A Day to Remember’s frontman Jeremy McKinnon, MAX, and Henry for “Take Over,” which is an electronic, bass-heavy track that will give you goosebumps.

While Riot always finds a way to produce a hit song to go with the biggest League event of every year, it invites fans to a mini-journey with each music video. This year’s clip features a young prodigy who slowly climbs up the ranks to become a world champion, and his journey is filled with Easter eggs for League fans to enjoy.

In addition to showing great character, the clip also highlights the importance of new talent. Nothing is forever, and past champions not even making it to the event is just a sign of how newcomers can even become greater than their idols.

The “Take Over” music video features three clearly visible cameos from professional players, but we’ve dug deeper and uncovered all the easter eggs hidden in this master-class track.

Here are all the pro players that showed up in the Take Over Worlds song.

Faker

Photo via Riot Games

Faker showed up in the first seconds of the clip as he watches over the young prodigy before he gets into an accident. Faker then approached the young lad and invites him to the Demon King’s house, which looks and feels like a LAN cafe.

Faker sent the young man into the wild to fight off against the unknown and kept watched from the shadows while also keeping an eye on Twitch chat.

xPeke

Any old school fan will remember Enrique “xPeke” Cedeño Martínez. The first champion of Worlds has been away from the scene, but he’ll always have a special place in League fans’ hearts. xPeke appeared as the first obstacle of our protagonist and knocked him dead in a few seconds with his iconic Kassadin.

The protagonist is a smart one, however, and logs straight back in to defeat xPeke after learning from his mistakes.

Mata

Photo via Riot Games

Cho “Mata” Se-hyeong was a part of the Samsung White squad and a crucial role player during their magical run through the 2014 World Championship. The MVP support showed himself as Thresh and beat the protagonist just to get defeated shortly after.

The protagonist collected his opponent’s weapons as he beat them, so he continued on with a rather large arsenal after winning against Mata.

JackyLove

Photo via Riot Games

In 2018, the year the European and NA scenes fell just short from taking home the trophy. Invictus Gaming was the only Chinese team left in the top four, and JackyLove’s phenomenal ADC performance was one of the factors that made a difference for the team throughout the tournament.

The veteran Bot Laner briefly appeared on the screen as Xayah, but it’s almost impossible to see him without slowing down the video.

Crown

Photo via Riot Games

They say the lightning doesn’t strike twice at the same place, and clearly, whoever said it never watched League. Samsung Galaxy returned for more in 2017, and the mid laner Crown was on top of his game throughout the whole tournament.

While Crown doesn’t show himself in the video, there’s a scene where Galio’s shadow started following the protagonist. Considering the player was famous for his Galio plays back in the days, it served as a lovely tribute to his accomplishments.

BeBe

Photo via [Riot Games](https://www.flickr.com/photos/lolesports/36349615556/in/album-72157687095727566/)

Who would believe you if you said the second season of League was eight years ago? It feels like yesterday, and Taipei Assassins’ impressive run is now a page in the history books. Fans thought they knew what the Taiwanese squad was capable of, but Taipei Assassins’ dominant performance showed how anything could happen in League, and Bebe’s ADC performance was a crucial part of their run.

Bebe’s iconic Caitlyn showed up briefly before Faker’s prodigy took him down, but at that point, you could write this one off to the protagonist getting fed. Bebe’s positioning was still top-notch, and things could have been easily different in an equal clash.

Bengi

Image via T1

It’s hard to achieve consistency on a global scale. Even though a team performs at their best throughout a year, you may not even see them making it to the next year’s play-ins. That’s what makes SKT T1 the kings of League despite its recent struggles. The team’s dominance over half of a decade was one of the most impressive runs in any sport, and aside from Faker, it was also the work of a mastermind jungler.

Bengi’s jungling performance through 2013, 2015, and 2016 Worlds events has been nothing but extraordinary. His solid showings and the amount of trust he injected into his teammates defined T1 during that era.

Tian

Photo via Riot Games

The latest champion was saved to the end, of course. Last year’s champion Funplus Phoenix swept through the event, and the competition even felt unfair at times. The team was legitimately on top of the competition, and dropping only two games during the Knockout Stage of the event shows that.

When they clashed against G2 Esports in the finals who had a similar track record, all fans expected a seven-game, nail-biting series, but it wasn’t even close. FPX knocked its strongest rivals out of the competition and lifted the Worlds trophy with a 3-0 clean sweep.

It’s hard to deny the impact of a great jungler in runs like this, and FPX’s Tian put out the performance of a lifetime throughout the tournament. His Lee Sin was unmatched, and any lane he stepped his foot crumbled. The flawless and quick ganks that defined the jungler also engraved him into the history of League. He appeared as Lee Sin to challenge the protagonist to a fistfight.

The protagonist first tried to beat him with his weapons, but one fist from Tian sent him flying to the mountains. The young prodigy defeated Tian in a fierce fist battle, but whether he wins the Worlds remains a mystery.