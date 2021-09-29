All pro League players featured in ‘Burn It All Down’ Worlds song

The latest League of Legends‘ World Championship song, “Burn It All Down,” was released on Sept. 28 and is already proving a tremendous success in its community.

The song, produced by Riot Games and North American band PVRIS, feature several League pros who have participated in Worlds during their career.

Unlike the last three Worlds songs, Riot will not release any supplemental material by one of League‘s pop bands, K/DA and True Damage, alongside the official music video. The majority of the players highlighted in “Burn It All Down” qualified for this year’s World Championship, but stars like TSM mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage and G2 Esports AD Carry Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, who won’t be in the prestigious international tournament, also appear.

“We wanted our main characters to have a strong legacy at Worlds,” League of Legends esports’ global creative director Carrie Dunn said in an interview with Upcomer. “It needed to be pros who have proven themselves worthy of a Worlds Music Video. But they also needed to have unfinished business—a future still to be written. That was their reason for going to this underground clubhouse, for working so hard to train and push and fight to make the future their own.”

“Burn It All Down” features a total of 23 professional League players in both 2D and 3D animation. Here is the full list separated by regions.

LCK

Heo “Showmaker” Su (DWG KIA)

Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee (DWG KIA)

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (DWG KIA)

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Hanwha Life Esports)

Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon (DRX)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1)

LPL

Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo (Top Esports)

Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang (FPX)

Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang (FPX)

Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok (Invictus Gaming)

Song “Rookie” Eui-jin (Invictus Gaming)

Chen “Bin” Ze-Bin (Suning)

Chen “GALA” Wei (RNG)

Park “Viper” Do-hyeon (EDward Gaming)

LEC

Martin “Rekkles” Larsson (G2 Esports)

Martin “Wunder” Hansen (G2 Esports)

Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság (MAD Lions)

İrfan “Armut” Tükek (MAD Lions)

Steven “Hans sama” Liv (Rogue)

LCS

Robert “Blaber” Huang (Cloud9)

Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage (TSM)

CBLOL