All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.20

Some wicked skins are on their way to Summoner's Rift.

Get ready, League of Legends players. Patch 12.20 is on the horizon, and it is bringing a bunch of new stuff to the game.

As is tradition, Patch 12.20 will feature some changes to the meta, nerfing certain champions while also buffing other ones. At the same time, Patch 12.20 will continue on the trend of adjusting some items and runes, which was started a few weeks back. This time, Demonic Essence, Frozen Heart, and Lethal Tempo will be tweaked.

Moreover, as with every League patch, the newest update is also going to introduce some fresh skins to the game. And this time around, they are centered around the spooky theme of Halloween.

Something wicked this way comes to PBE! pic.twitter.com/vY8GM6ohNa — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 4, 2022

Five new skins for Anivia, Senna, Cassiopeia, LeBlanc, and Neeko are hitting the Rift with Patch 12.20. This time around, the champions will be receiving skins from the Bewitching collection, which consists of dark colors and themes, similar to the mentioned Halloween holiday, which takes place on Oct. 31.

Here are all of the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.20.

Bewitching Batnivia and Senna

Image via Riot Games

Bewitching Cassiopeia

Image via Riot Games

Bewitching LeBlanc

Image via Riot Games

Bewitching Neeko