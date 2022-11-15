All new skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 12.22

League of Legends Patch 12.22 is just around the corner and players have tons of new features to be excited about.
This update is a big one thanks to the preseason changes coming to the game. A series of new items and features are making their way onto Summoner’s Rift, as well as some significant changes to the already existing items and systems.
But the gameplay changes aren’t the only thing worth your attention. The developers also prepared nine new skins that are coming to the game with Patch 12.22.
Almost every one of the skins is from the Space Groove collection. Nami is also getting a Prestige edition. Additionally, players who hit at least Gold in either solo/duo or in the flex ranked queue will be gifted the Victorious Sejuani skin.
Here are all of the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.22.