All of the LEC roster moves heading into the 2021 Spring Split

Stay up to date with all the roster changes going into the 2021 LEC Spring Split.

The LEC’s top teams, Fnatic and G2 Esports failed to make it to this year’s League of Legends World Championship finals, crashing out of the tournament in dramatic fashion and leaving European fans with a sour taste in their mouths.

Worlds 2020 is drawing to a close, signifying the bitter end of the competitive season. But 2021 is a new year and the LEC will almost certainly bounce back. As a matter of fact, several European teams have already begun the process of rebuilding their rosters in preparation for the 2021 LEC Spring Split.

Here are all of the LEC roster moves that have been confirmed ahead of the 2021 season.

Astralis

Sept. 15 — Astralis signed Bjørn-Vegar “iHansen” Hansen, formerly of Norway’s Nordavind, as the team’s assistant coach alongside new head coach Baltat “AoD” Alin-Ciprian.

Oct. 1 — After finishing last place in the 2020 LEC Summer Split—Astralis’ worst performance to date—the team parted ways with Australian support player Mitchell “Destiny” Shaw.

Excel Esports

Oct. 8 — Alejandro “Mapache” Parejo Martinez, assistant head coach of Excel Esports, entered free agency after finishing seventh place in the 2020 LEC Summer Split.

Fnatic

Fnatic has yet to announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

G2 Esports

G2 Esports has yet to announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

MAD Lions

Oct. 20 — Head coach Peter “Peter Dun” Dun parted ways with MAD Lions after a disappointing Worlds 2020 performance, falling short in the play-in stage of the tournament.

Misfits Gaming

Oct. 21 — Misfits Gaming confirmed the departure of top laner Danny “Dan Dan” Le Comte, a weak point of the team.

Rogue

Rogue has yet to announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

Schalke 04

Schalke 04 has yet to announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

SK Gaming

SK Gaming has yet to announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

Team Vitality

Team Vitality has yet to announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

This article will be updated as more roster changes are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.