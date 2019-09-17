Adjustments to Pantheon, Annie, and Aatrox have been added to Riot’s Patch 9.19 change list

Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has revealed another batch of changes that could be heading to League of Legends‘ Patch 9.19.

Patch 9.19 is the update that the 2019 World Championship will be played on, which makes all of these changes very important for many teams and their future plans and strategies. There are only two weeks left until the play-in stage of the tournament begins, so plenty of work still needs to be done.

Mark Yetter on Twitter 9.19 Patch Preview Updated. A few changes and Panth, Annie, Aatrox added. Not 100% locked down but getting closer. Changes highlighted in green:

The reworked Pantheon is getting a quick nerf to his magic resist, going from a base MR of 32.1 to 28. His empowered W is also getting adjusted, with the ability formerly doing 150 percent of his attack damage to now doing 135 to 165 percent of his attack damage based on the champion’s level.

Annie, on the other hand, is getting her E movement speed increased from 25 to 50 percent based on champion level to 30 to 60 percent. Her E cooldown is also getting a bit of a buff, going from a static 15 seconds to a CD that scales from 14 to 10 based on level.

But Aatrox is getting a nerf to his clear speed in the later stages of the game. Originally, Aatrox’s Q ability dealt 40 percent damage to minions. Now, however, that number will increase from 40 to 70 percent based off of champion level as well. This should help his wave clear in the later stages of the game, especially since his sustain and wave clear were nerfed pretty hard in the last patch cycle.