A superstar mid laner and Worlds finals MVP has joined LNG Esports for 2023

After six memorable years with Edward Gaming, one of League of Legends’ most talented players has begun a new chapter of his competitive adventure in 2023.

Lee “Scout” Ye-chan has officially joined LNG Esports today, marking the end of his extensive tenure with EDG since joining back in 2016. This will only be the third team in Scout’s career so far after playing for SK Telecom T1 as a trainee at the beginning of his career.

[LNG LoL Roster Update]



We are glad to announce that Lee “Scout” Ye-chan, the former EDG Mid Laner has official joined #LNG as a free agent



4 times league championship is a proof of his 8 years dedicated heart! With the FMVP of #Worlds2021, the chapter of 2023 LNG has begins pic.twitter.com/KSgVhZPK78 — LNG Esports (@LNG_Esports) December 29, 2022

The 24-year-old star will be joining fellow Korean superstar Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong on the roster as they both turn their sights toward another year in the LPL. This exciting mid-jungle duo must guide the younger, more inexperienced members of their team as they focus on making the playoffs and reaching new heights at international events.

As a powerful leader in the mid lane, Scout brings a ton of experience from his countless playoff appearances and attendances at the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship. His greatest feat is winning the Summoner’s Cup in 2021, while also winning finals MVP for his efforts.

This past year, EDG were eliminated at Worlds by the eventual champions, DRX. Even still, Scout managed to rack up the third-highest average damage to champions in the tournament’s main stage, while collecting the fourth-most kills in his role, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also has a wide champion pool featuring 13 champions over the course of the Summer Split, making him one of the most versatile players in the league.

Scout will, however, need to elevate his play to another level if he wants to find success with this new lineup. If he and Tarzan can find the right amount of synergy early into the new year, LNG could be a sleeper pick for a deep run into the 2023 LPL Spring Split playoffs.