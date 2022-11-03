A rising LEC top laner claims they’ll be teamless going into 2023

Although a few days remain until the 2022 League of Legends World Championship wraps up, eliminated players are well into the process of exploring their options for next season. In Europe’s LEC, the offseason is in full swing, and today, a veteran player said that they’ll be without a squad when the season picks up again in January.

SK Gaming top laner JNX claimed earlier today that he’ll be without a team for the upcoming 2023 professional League season.

Sadly I won´t be a part of any LEC/LCS team in spring 2023. I felt like I have constantly improved as an individual and my stats do show it aswell, yet it was not enough.

But this is not the end it is a new beginning. I am going to grind harder than ever to prove my worth. pic.twitter.com/bIyuISoyYm — SK JNX (@Jenax_LoL) November 3, 2022

JNX ruled out his options in both the LEC and LCS, claiming he’d be without a team regardless of which Western league wanted to add him to their talent pool. JNX has never played outside of Europe in his career.

JNX has been with the SK Gaming organization since 2019 and has served as the starting top laner for the team for over three seasons. This season, JNX came into his own as a formidable player in the top lane, leading all LEC top laners in CS per minute and team-damage percentage during the Summer Split, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

JNX’s contract with SK Gaming is set to expire on Nov. 21, when League free agency begins.