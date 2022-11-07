This year’s League of Legends World Championship finals took place on Nov. 5 between T1 and DRX. Leading up to the finals, the teams needed to warm up and polish their master strategies to be in their prime for the event. Since teams can’t scrim each other ahead of the finals, a makeshift team of LCS renegades jumped in and helped DRX prepare for the matchup.

David “Diamond” Bérubé revealed that he, Niship “Dhokla” Doshi, Tomio Phanlith “Tomio” Chan, Eugene “Pobelter” Park, and Noh “Arrow” Dong-hyeon spent every day last week scrimming against this year’s Worlds champions, DRX. According to Diamond, Arrow was responsible for organizing the scrims between this makeshift team and DRX.

I had the honour of scrimming DRX almost everyday this week thanks to @ArrowDongTak , it was such a great experience to assist in even the tiniest bit to the world champions. Congratulations @DRXGlobal , and thanks for having us 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jpvT85kzt4 — Diamond (@Diamondgg) November 6, 2022

According to a post on the League of Legends subreddit, this makeshift team went through a couple of roster changes, with Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott and Jett “Srtty” Joye at times making the main roster and scrimming against the then-future Worlds champions.

Last year’s champions, EDward Gaming played against a similar team of domestic pro players, team McDonalds. Team McDonalds starred Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen, Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen, Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle, and Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet. Team McDonalds reportedly mopped the floor with the last year’s winners of the tournament, and therefore prepared EDG well for the finals.

We, unfortunately, still don’t know the outcome of the matches between the LCS renegades and DRX. If we discover any relevant information, we’ll keep you updated. Either way, the extra practice must have helped since DRX went on to beat T1 3-2.