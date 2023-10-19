A huge scare, 2 Barons, and an NA throw: LoL’s new Worlds Swiss stage opens with a bang

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship Swiss stage is here and the first game between T1 and Team Liquid delivered in a big way. Despite claiming two Barons and being somewhat in control of the match, Liquid couldn’t overcome T1’s teamfighting and eventually lost to the Korean side.

The North American representatives proved they were more than capable of going toe to toe against T1 in the Swiss stage’s opening series. Liquid matched T1’s aggression and Pyosik’s smart picks on Lee Sin allowed his team to secure two Barons and—for a brief moment—take the driving wheel.

C L E A N pic.twitter.com/V4PlvelIA9 — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 19, 2023

But it all crumbled despite Liquid’s best efforts. With Yeon’s Aphelios falling behind, the team needed to find a pick to take advantage of in a teamfight. Liquid forced the move around the 35-minute mark and T1 immediately turned it around before taking down the Nexus.

Even though we lost I hope this shows that we can be a competitive team with the best, tomorrow we will win the final fight. — TL HONDA APA (@alwaysplanahea1) October 19, 2023

Even though Liquid lost, they still put up a good fight. The team proved they are opponents worthy of respect and there’s still every chance they’ll qualify for the next round. The players themselves believe it was a good effort as well, with Liquid mid laner APA saying he hopes “this shows that we can be a competitive team with the best.”

T1 are now the first team in the Swiss stage to move onto the 1-0 bracket, while Liquid drops to 0-1. Both teams will return to action tomorrow. In the meantime, fans can enjoy all the other incredible matchups in today’s schedule.

