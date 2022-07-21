A fiery collaboration: LCS partners with HBO’s House of the Dragons, will feature unique branding during game broadcasts

In celebration of House of the Dragons, HBO’s newest original series and Game of Thrones prequel, the LCS has announced that the league will be bringing some new elements to the gameday broadcasts.

Beginning with the fifth week of the 2022 LCS Summer Split, the broadcast will showcase a handful of unique elements and branding to match up with the show’s full trailer release. This also includes banners strewn around the Summoner’s Rift featuring the symbol of one of the most powerful families in Westeros, the Targaryens.

The #LCS joins forces with @hbomax to celebrate the new HBO Original, House of the Dragon!



There will also be a specialized connection between each Dragon Soul secured during gamedays, which is “the first Dragon entitlement in LCS history.” This is one of the first partnerships that the league has had with a television show, and has plenty of fans excited to see what kind of activations will be seen during matches.

The LCS will continue with the second half of the season this coming weekend, on Saturday, July 23. The day will kick off with the best team in the league, Evil Geniuses, as they take the stage against CLG, one of the region’s mainstay organizations.

Meanwhile, HBO’s House of the Dragons will be premiering on Sunday, Aug. 21, which is a day after the start of the 2022 LCS Summer Playoffs.