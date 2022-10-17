708 accounts banned and counting: A bizarre League streamer is proving Riot’s ban system is flawed

It’s no secret League of Legends can get heated once players invest enough time and effort, and eventually realize it’s not paying back. So, that’s why the League community is one of the most toxic communities you’ll encounter in the video game industry. To reduce the toxic behavior to a minimum and cleanse the game of inters, griefers, and trolls, Riot Games instated an automated ban system that recognizes hurtful behavior and automatically bans toxic players. But there’s one League player that proceeds to run it down mid every game as he attempts to provoke Riot into permabanning his IP address.

Small Twitch streamer, LionL9, has made it his mission to ruin every game of League he’s a part of. Although his reasoning is unknown to the wider audience, he currently has over 700 permabanned accounts.

The problem is, once he gets an account banned, he simply gets his hands on a fresh account and repeats the process. LionL9 normally picks a champion with Ghost and Teleport to even improve his efficiency of feeding.

Although we already knew Riot’s ban system is flawed, it’s almost unreal that a League player can publicly int and ruin hundreds of games, and Riot does nothing to cleanse the system of a chronic troll that will simply create a new account, queue up again, and ruin more games.