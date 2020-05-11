6 LEC teams to participate in League Community Showdown tournament starting May 16

The best of each team's community will clash in a month-long competition.

It might be the middle of the competitive League of Legends offseason, but that doesn’t mean that fans will be lacking in entertainment while they wait for the 2020 Summer Split.

G2 Esports, Fnatic, MAD Lions, Excel Esports, Misfits Gaming, and Rogue will compete in a Community Showdown tournament that starts on Saturday, May 16, the LEC teams announced today.

Six teams will fight, the #G2ARMY will win! 🏆



Tune in to the League of Legends Community Showdown where our Discord community champions will face off against other teams' communities!



Don't miss any of the action, casted by @MedicCasts and @endercasts!



16.05.2020 | 19:00 CEST pic.twitter.com/FAYoREmgaq — G2 Esports (@G2esports) May 11, 2020

Their rosters won’t be featuring pro players, though. Instead, the lineups will consist of representatives from each respective fan base. The tournament will last for an entire month and will be cast by Christy “Ender” Frierson and Aaron “Medic” Chamberlain, who are most known for their work on the LEC casting desk.

If any European fans want to represent their favorite esports organization on Summoner’s Rift this weekend, they can apply for the roster on each team’s Discord server.

Some teams, like Misfits Gaming, have also provided a Google Form to apply for the team where players will input their Summoner Name, rank, Discord ID, and reasons why they should be chosen.

It’s already been a month since we saw G2 Esports lift their third LEC championship in a row and we still have another month to go before the 2020 Summer Split begins. But some of the best EU teams have decided to band together to provide League fans with a fun tournament to help fill the void until pro play returns on June 12.