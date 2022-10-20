This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Bai “369” Jia-Hao and Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski had an amusing interaction at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

During G2 Esports and JD Gaming’s match in the second week of Group B, the Chinese top laner asked the Polish jungler for a one-vs-one. With G2’s backs against the wall and the game pretty much lost at that point, Jankos agreed—but it didn’t go as planned.

Both players agreed to a duel via all chat. The fight was even respected by 369’s teammates, who temporarily held off taking down the Nexus turrets and the objective itself so 369 and Jankos could have their stand-off.

With a four-level difference, it’s no surprise 369 had the upper hand and quickly shred through Jankos’ health bar. When he was low on health, the Pole asked him to stop and to “be nice boy.” But 369 ignored his request and finished Jankos off. “Wow, rude,” Jankos responded before his Nexus was taken down.

That was G2’s last game at Worlds 2022. After that, the European team packed their bags and headed home following a 1-5 in their group. JDG and DWG KIA, meanwhile, advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

Worlds 2022 continues today with the first quarterfinal matchup between JDG and Rogue at 4pm CT.