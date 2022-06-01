A total of 30 items and systems to receive balance changes in League’s Patch 12.11

The Riot devs aren’t slowing down following Patch 12.10 and 12.10b. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game balance designer for League of Legends has unveiled the next mammoth update coming to the game with Patch 12.11.

This major update includes balance changes to dozens of champions, items, and systems. In total, 30 items and systems are being targeted in the update.

This time around, Riot is focusing mainly on implementing item buffs instead of nerfs. The devs are set to rebalance AP Mythic items, including Everfrost, Hextech Rocketbelt, and Crown of the Shattered Queen. And Assassin-based items like Eclipse, Duskblade of Draktharr, and Prowler’s Claw. “Assassins are weak across the board,” Phroxzon explained.

— Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 1, 2022



We're being careful to not undo what we just did and are doing our best to maintain item choice, champion feel and identity, role balance, etc.



A lot of work to still be done 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XIK15uYSZd — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 1, 2022

Bruisers, fighters, and tanks will also have some of their major items increased in power. Items like Blade of the Ruined King, Sterak’s Gage, Randuin’s Omen, and Sunfire Aegis will be buffed in the upcoming patch. Phroxzon said some of these items had been “overnerfed,” like BOTRK, or have been “weak after [the] fighter item changes,” such as Sterak’s.

When it comes to tank items, Phroxzon said they have become weaker over the last several patch cycles, and the devs are looking to bring them back up to a more reasonable position. A few support items like Knight’s Vow and Zeke’s Convergence will be bolstered as well.

As for item nerfs, Riftmaker, Death’s Dance, and Kraken Slayer are receiving changes. This is because the items are simply too strong and players don’t have much room for alternatives, according to Riot. Tower damage will also be taking a hit to accommodate.

Patch 12.11 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, June 8.