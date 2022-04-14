2022 Asian Games Hangzhou League of Legends preliminary roster includes Faker, Deft, and Canyon

The 2022 Asian Games Hangzhou preliminary roster for the South Korean League of Legends team has been revealed by Korean e-Sports Association (KeSPA).

Together with KeSPA, DWG KIA athletic director KkOma conducted interviews and determined 10 players that will have a chance to make it to the definitive roster later this month.

Once the definitive roster is revealed, the players will train for qualifier matches which are scheduled for June, in addition to their training for their team’s Summer Split, which will kick off in the same month.

[2022 항저우 아시안게임]



리그 오브 레전드 종목 국가대표로 출전할 예비명단 10인을 공개합니다.



▪ TOP: Kiin 김기인, Zeus 최우제

▪ JGL: Canyon 김건부, Oner 문현준

▪ MID: Faker 이상혁, Chovy 정지훈

▪ BOT: Deft 김혁규, Gumayusi 이민형

▪ SPT: Keria 류민석, BeryL 조건희

(가나다순) pic.twitter.com/Kv6MUUzLv8 — 한국e스포츠협회 (KeSPA) (@kespa) April 14, 2022

Here is the 2022 Asian Games Hangzhou League of Legends preliminary roster:

Top: Zeus (T1)

Top: Kiin (Kwangdong Freecs)

Jungle: Oner (T1)

Jungle: Canyon (DK)

Mid: Faker (T1)

Mid: Chovy (Gen.G)

Bot: Deft (DRX)

Bot: Gumayusi (T1)

Support: Keria (T1)

Support: BeryL (DRX)

Unsurprisingly, all T1 players were selected for the preliminary roster. The team concluded a perfect Spring Split by winning it all against Gen.G and will represent their region at the Mid-Season Invitational next month.

But before that, they’ll face off against overseas teams in an Exhibition match to determine which players will make it to the definitive roster for the Hangzhou Games, on April 17.

The match will be livestreamed on various South-Korean TV channels, as well as on YouTube and Twitch. The details of the match will be revealed later.