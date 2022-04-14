2022 Asian Games Hangzhou League of Legends preliminary roster includes Faker, Deft, and Canyon

The 2022 Asian Games Hangzhou preliminary roster for the South Korean League of Legends team has been revealed by Korean e-Sports Association (KeSPA).
Together with KeSPA, DWG KIA athletic director KkOma conducted interviews and determined 10 players that will have a chance to make it to the definitive roster later this month.
Once the definitive roster is revealed, the players will train for qualifier matches which are scheduled for June, in addition to their training for their team’s Summer Split, which will kick off in the same month.
Here is the 2022 Asian Games Hangzhou League of Legends preliminary roster:
- Top: Zeus (T1)
- Top: Kiin (Kwangdong Freecs)
- Jungle: Oner (T1)
- Jungle: Canyon (DK)
- Mid: Faker (T1)
- Mid: Chovy (Gen.G)
- Bot: Deft (DRX)
- Bot: Gumayusi (T1)
- Support: Keria (T1)
- Support: BeryL (DRX)
Unsurprisingly, all T1 players were selected for the preliminary roster. The team concluded a perfect Spring Split by winning it all against Gen.G and will represent their region at the Mid-Season Invitational next month.
But before that, they’ll face off against overseas teams in an Exhibition match to determine which players will make it to the definitive roster for the Hangzhou Games, on April 17.
The match will be livestreamed on various South-Korean TV channels, as well as on YouTube and Twitch. The details of the match will be revealed later.