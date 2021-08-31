2021 EU Masters Summer main event: Scores, schedule, bracket

The best amateur League talent in Europe is on display for the next two weeks.

Europe’s best-emerging talents are fighting for the right to be called EU Masters in the highest-caliber League of Legends competition on the continent below the LEC.

The tournament has been getting increased exposure over the last few years, especially after the depth of Europe’s talent has been showcased on the national and international stage to an unparalleled degree in 2021. Four of the five members of back-to-back LEC champions MAD Lions are EU Masters alumni in Kaiser, Carzzy, Humanoid, and Elyoya (Spring Rookie of the Split), as are Rogue’s Inspired (Summer Split MVP), Trymbi, and Larssen, and Summer Rookie of the Split and Fnatic top laner Adam. By extension, a majority (eight out of 15) of the players representing European teams at the 2021 World Championship were competing in EU Masters within the last six splits (Spring 2019).

The format for the main event is unchanged for this split: 16 teams (including four from the play-in stage) are split into four groups of four, with one team from every qualifying pool in each group. Each team plays six best-of-one matches in a double round-robin, after which the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage to face off in a single-elimination bracket. All matches in the knockout stage are best-of-five series. The tournament runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 19.

Here are the scores, standings, and everything else you need to know about the 2021 EU Masters Summer main event.

Group stage

Group A

Monday, Aug. 30

9:30am CT: AGO Rogue 0-1 Misfits Premier

10:30am CT: Anorthosis Famagusta Esports 0-1 UCAM Esports Club

Wednesday, Sept. 1

9:30am CT: Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs. Misfits Premier

10:30am CT: AGO Rogue vs. UCAM Esports Club

Thursday, Sept. 2

1:30pm CT: AGO Rogue vs. Anorthosis Famagusta Esports

2:30pm CT: UCAM Esports Club vs. Misfits Premier

Tuesday, Sept. 7

9:30am CT: UCAM Esports Club vs. Misfits Premier

10:30am CT: AGO Rogue vs. Anorthosis Famagusta Esports

11:30am CT: AGO Rogue vs. UCAM Esports Club

12:30pm CT: Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs. Misfits Premier

1:30pm CT: Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs. UCAM Esports Club

2:30pm CT: AGO Rogue vs. Misfits Premier

Group B

Tuesday, Aug. 31

9:30am CT: Movistar Riders 1-0 PENTA 1860

1-0 PENTA 1860 10:30am CT: Tricked Esport 0-1 PDW

Wednesday, Sept. 1

11:30am CT: Movistar Riders vs. Tricked Esport

12:30pm CT: PENTA 1860 vs. PDW

Thursday, Sept. 2

9:30am CT: Movistar Riders vs. PDW

10:30am CT: Tricked Esport vs. PENTA 1869

Sunday , Sept. 5

9:30am CT: Movistar Riders v Tricked Esport

10:30am CT: PENTA 1860 vs. PDW

11:30am CT: Tricked Esport vs. PDW

12:30pm CT: Movistar Riders vs. PENTA 1860

1:30pm CT: Movistar Riders vs. PDW

2:30pm CT: Tricked Esport vs. PENTA 1860

Group C

Monday, Aug. 30

11:30am CT: Fnatic Rising 1-0 Berlin International Gaming

1-0 Berlin International Gaming 12:30pm CT: Zero Tenacity 0-1 Illuminar Gaming

Tuesday, Aug. 31

11:30am CT: Zero Tenacity 0-1 Berlin International Gaming

12:30pm CT: Fnatic Rising 0-1 Illuminar Gaming

Thursday, Sept. 2

11:30am CT: Fnatic Rising vs. Zero Tenacity

12:30pm CT: Illuminar Gaming vs. Berlin International Gaming

Monday, Sept. 6

9:30am CT: Zero Tenacity vs. Berlin International Gaming

10:30am CT: Fnatic Rising vs. Illuminar Gaming

11:30am CT: Fnatic Rising vs. Zero Tenacity

12:30pm CT: Illuminar Gaming vs. Berlin International Gaming

1:30pm CT: Zero Tenacity vs. Illuminar Gaming

2:30pm CT: Fnatic Rising vs. Berlin International Gaming

Group D

Monday, Aug. 30

1:30pm CT: Macko Esports 0-1 Vodafone Giants

2:30pm CT: mousesports 0-1 Karmine Corp

Tuesday, Aug. 31

1:30pm CT: mousesports 1-0 Macko Esports

1-0 Macko Esports 2:30pm CT: Karmine Corp 1-0 Vodafone Giants

Wednesday, Sept. 1

1:30pm CT: Macko Esports vs. Karmine Corp

2:30pm CT: mousesports vs. Vodafone Giants

Sunday, Sept. 5

9:30am CT: Karmine Corp vs. Vodafone Giants

10:30am CT: mousesports vs. Macko Esports

11:30am CT: Macko Esports vs. Vodafone Giants

12:30pm CT: mousesports vs. Karmine Corp

1:30pm CT: Macko Esports vs. Karmine Corp

2:30pm CT: mousesports vs. Vodafone Giants

Knockout stage

This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.

