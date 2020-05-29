100 Thieves re-signs Ssumday through 2022

After a disappointing end to their 2020 Spring playoff run, 100 Thieves made a big move today by re-signing top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho for two more years.

The 23-year-old veteran has already spent over three years in the LCS after joining Dignitas in December 2016. During his time in North America, he’s finished the regular season on a top-three team and reached the LCS Finals during the 2018 Spring Split.

From the very beginning 'til now. So many great memories, and so many more to come.



We're to excited to have re-signed @Ssumday through 2022! #100T pic.twitter.com/UC7vTL3LLe — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) May 29, 2020

But 100 Thieves struggled in 2019. The League of Legends team finished as a bottom-three organization two seasons in a row, and although they were able to finish in third once again this past split, they were still eliminated in the playoffs by TSM.

Last split, Ssumday had the second-most kills among all LCS top laners and had some of the best early-game laning stats in his role. His damage numbers weren’t too impressive, but he’s had plenty of time to work with his team and build more synergy before the summer begins.

Ssumday will need to get some support from the rest of the lineup, especially 100 Thieves’ young mid laner Ryoma. The 20-year-old newcomer had a tough LCS debut and finished with the second-most deaths in his role.

You can watch Ssumday and the rest of 100 Thieves in action when the LCS begins on June 12 with Friday Night League.