100 Thieves hires PapaSmithy as League GM

Former LCK caster Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith has accepted the position of League of Legends general manager at 100 Thieves, the organization announced today.

Born in Australia, PapaSmithy began casting the LCK’s English channel in 2015. But on Aug. 31, he announced on Twitter that he’d no longer be casting one of the top leagues in the world. Some fans speculated that he was moving on to cast in the LCS or LEC, but it appears that PapaSmithy had other ideas.

100 Thieves on Twitter Welcome Chris Smith (@PapaSmithy), our new League of Legends General Manager! Previously an LCK caster for 4+ years, Chris is one of the most well-respected analysts / commentators in the industry. We’re thrilled to bring him to NA & can’t wait to build more for 100T LoL. #100T

PapaSmithy will have some work to do, though. After a successful first year in the LCS in 2018, 100 Thieves missed the playoffs in both the Spring and Summer Splits in 2019. And while the team seemed to improve during the Summer Split, 100T still finished the summer with a losing record.

With 100T not qualifying for the LCS playoffs or regional gauntlet, PapaSmithy will have a long offseason to build his new team into a powerhouse for 2020.