100 Thieves exit Worlds 2021 with a bang by taking down EDG in final match of Group B

It’s been a tough League of Legends 2021 World Championship for 100 Thieves, the LCS’ first seed. After losing to Korea’s T1 in the second match of day five, the team were knocked out in a relatively disappointing fashion. They did leave the tournament with their heads held high, however, after finishing their run with a victory over China’s EDward Gaming.

Group B had been a one-sided affair for the Eastern teams in the bracket up to the last game of the day, with T1 winning every game they had and EDG only losing one game before their match against 100 Thieves. DetonatioN FocusMe failed to win a single game, and although the Thieves had just taken down DFM, it was hard to imagine they’d hold a candle to Viper and company.

A statement final match, but our #Worlds2021 run concludes here.



We conquered the rift in LCS and pushed to new heights as a team, and we're just getting started. Until next year. #100T pic.twitter.com/zvSRMNgEv3 — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) October 16, 2021

The Thieves brought the hammer down onto their opponents. From great rotations into winning skirmishes to top laner Ssumday finding sublime flanks to win teamfights, the top NA squad looked like a different team on Summoner’s Rift.

EDG, on the other hand, also seemed to be in a different form from before, failing to respond quickly enough to engages and struggling to find ways back into the game from behind.

With the win, 100T played spoiler for EDG, who were looking to force a tiebreaker with T1 for first place. The defeat means EDG could play against the top seed from Group A—none other than Korea’s juggernaut representative and tournament favorite, DWG KIA.

The Thieves made a final, valiant stand against one of the world’s best, an admirable and impressive feat. They now have to return home to NA to prepare for the offseason and, eventually, the next competitive year.

