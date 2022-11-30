Ultra Rapid Fire, or URF, is one of League of Legends’ most chaotic, fast-paced, and highly enjoyable game modes. Even though it is one of the most popular modes in League, it can only be played on specific occasions since it’s a limited-time mode.

This mode is so enjoyable for players because your champion’s abilities have very low cooldowns and their mana cost is non-existent, which is perfect for those champions that are mana-hungry. You’ll also receive additional buffs on top of the increased ability haste, such as increased tenacity, attack speed, and bonus movement speed.

While there are over 150 champions you could choose from, here are 10 of the most fun to play in URF, especially with the increased ability haste, additional buffs, and the non-existent mana costs.

10) Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Playing Miss Fortune in URF almost feels illegal with her ability to continually push and poke with Make it Rain (E) and Double Up (Q). With items such as Kraken’s Slayer, Berserker’s Greaves, and The Collector, Miss Fortune can output consistent damage.

And with URF’s bonus movement speed and Miss Fortune’s Strut (W), you can quickly move around the map, make plays, or escape when necessary. She is oppressive to play against but incredibly fun to play in URF.

9) Seraphine

Image via Riot Games

Seraphine’s abilities provide a decent amount of poke and can be helpful when wave clearing or fighting for objectives. Running out of mana is, however, quite common for this champ—except in URF.

Whether you play her in the mid lane or as a support, she is phenomenal at poking and peeling. The URF ability haste combined with the non-existent mana costs means you can spam High Note (Q) and Beat Drop (E) in this mode. She is an absolute nightmare to lane against, which, in turn, makes her fun to play.

8) Taric

Image via Riot Games

When built with Frostfire Gauntlet, Mercury’s Treads, and Winter’s Approach, Taric is tanky and terrifying to be near if he lands his Dazzle (E).

URF’s ability haste means that he can quickly re-cast and re-stun the enemy. While stunned, your team can whittle the enemy’s health bar down to zero. While this champ might not be one you’d typically gravitate toward, Taric is highly underrated and fun to play in URF.

7) Hecarim

Image via Riot Games

Hecarim is one of the most fun champions to play in URF, especially if you like to dive in and make plays. He is generally S-tier on the Rift, but with the low ability cooldowns, he becomes even more of a menace in URF.

Paired with Eclipse, Mercury’s Treads, and Manamune, chasing down enemies with Devastating Charge (E) is a breeze, and being able to spam Rampage (Q) almost feels like cheating. Hecarim in URF is pure, destructive fun.

6) Nami

Image via Riot Games

Nami’s Aqua Prison (Q) and Ebb and Flow (W) abilities provide poke, peel, and healing, which can be a vital and deadly combination. Luden’s Tempest, Sorcerer’s Shoes, and Rabadon’s Deathcap are great for Nami in this game mode since they provide movement speed, ability power, and magic penetration.

With URF’s ability haste, Nami can quickly stun enemies with her bubbles while her teammates cut them down. For Nami enthusiasts, URF is one of the most fun game modes, particularly if you want to prove you can land your bubbles.

5) Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Sivir can dominate the lane in URF, and playing against her can be overwhelming. The low ability cooldowns mean you can spam her Spell Shield (E) for protection. Her Ricochet (W) feels never-ending and her Boomerang Blade (Q) is great for poking and clearing waves.

Sivir is a fun champion in URF because your damage output is continually consistent and you can block most attacks with your shield.

4) Nidalee

Image via Riot Games

If your strength lies in landing skill shots, choose Nidalee when you’re playing URF. Combined with Luden’s Tempest, Sorcerer’s Shoes, and Rabadon’s Deathcap, her Javelin Toss (Q) can diminish your enemy’s health bars to nothing.

Nidalee is great in URF if you enjoy poking, peeling, and watching your enemies being killed by her one-shot javelins.

3) Malzahar

Image via Riot Games

While he may not be one of the more popular choices in URF, Mazahar is a hidden gem and fun to play. The consistent peel, poke, and silence you get from his abilities, especially Void Swarm (W) and Call of the Void (Q), make him difficult to lane against. And his low cooldown abilities in teamfights can change the tide of the game in an instant.

2) Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Ziggs provides a lot of poke with his Bouncing Bomb (Q) and Hexplosive Minefield (E). Typically, spamming his abilities consumes a lot of mana, but this isn’t an issue in URF. You can throw bombs and lay down minefields with ease.

What’s fun about Ziggs is that if you can get ahead in the lane and poke down your enemies, you can take down turrets relatively quickly. Laning against Ziggs in URF is crushing, but playing him is incredibly fun.

1) Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Blitzcrank, in general, is a highly annoying champion to play against on the Rift—but even more so when he’s played in URF. The fact that Blitzcrank can cast and almost immediately re-cast Rocket Grab (Q) because of the low ability cooldowns is fear-inducing.

Playing Blitzcrank, however, is a blast if you can land your hook on the enemy. The best part is that even if you miss your hook, which unfortunately does happen, you don’t have to wait too long before you can try again.