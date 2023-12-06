Where to find Yellow Lavender in My Time at Sandrock

The Yellow Lavender hides amongst the earthy tones of the plants, dirt, and animals in My Time at Sandrock. But where exactly is this yellow plant located?

The hunt for the Yellow Lavender may surprise you, because this plant is actually only a few steps away, growing in your own backyard. Here is where to find the Yellow Lavender in My Time at Sandrock.

My Time at Sandrock: Yellow Lavender location

Use an axe to pick the lavender. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Builders can find Yellow Lavender outside your Workshop in Sandrock. As this remains in the same place regardless of your playthrough, you can exit via the Workshop door and head east. Do not head into the town center of Sandrock. You want to stay on the opposite side of the train tracks. The Yellow Lavender is a distinct orange plant with yellow blooming petals. It often spawns close to the railway track and incredibly close to your Workshop’s location.

Few things thrive in Sandrock but it is safe to say the plant life is something we builders can rely on in the open sandy biome. While it may be against the law to chop down the trees, nothing is stopping you from plucking the plants from the ground. Common plants, metal, ore, manure, and other resources reset every day, offering you materials to craft at your Workshop.

Yellow Lavender has limited uses but you may find it useful to complete commissions and restore health. It is readily available the moment you wake up in Sandrock.

There are bushes always opposite this bench for you to check. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An easy place to start your search for Yellow Lavender is at the waiting station of the train tracks. You can head north-west from here to search the bushes for the lavender. Go up to each plant to see its name. The bush you need is labelled as Yellow Lavender. Interact with the axe equipped to pick up a bundle when its name pops up on your screen.

My Time at Sandrock: How to use Yellow Lavender

Yellow Lavender is an ingredient that can be used for:

Lavender Extract : Replenishes 10 hp every second across a 30-second duration.

: Replenishes 10 hp every second across a 30-second duration. Paint: Used to complete NPC commissions. Cannot be used to paint your house.

Yellow Lavender can also be given as a gift for relationship points (plus one) or crafted into the Lavender Extract, and later the Fang Special X to replenish 30 health. Lavender Extract and the Fang Special can also be gifted but be mindful, this won’t please everyone. Avoid giving anything lavender-related to Andy, Jasmine, and Pebbles.