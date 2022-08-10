Resource collecting is one of the most crucial parts of survival and management games, whether it be currency or strictly building materials that you need to collect.

In Cult of the Lamb, there are several different types of resources that the player needs to collect for different entities. The mushroom person Sozo offers to teach the player a few tricks to keep followers in line in exchange for Menticide.

Here’s all you need to know about how to get Menticide Mushrooms in Cult of the Lamb.

Where to find Menticide Mushrooms in Cult of the Lamb

Image via Massive Monster

First, you won’t be able to unlock Menticide mushrooms until you progress past Leshy and into the second area, Anura. In this location, mushrooms grow readily on the ground floor, with tall stalks and red caps on the top. When the player chops these, they’ll be rewarded with either the mushrooms themselves or the spores.

Players can use the spores to plant mushrooms back at their home commune, providing a more reliable source of Menticide Mushrooms. Like other crops, they take a few days to grow and can be boosted by using fertilizer on the plot they’re in.

When players are able to meet Sozo’s different mushroom requirements, they’ll be rewarded with a Holy Talisman piece and other rewards. For instance, when the player brings them 20 Menticide Mushrooms, they learn about a psychedelic mind control ritual that they can then use to keep their followers dazed and happy for a couple of days.

As with all the other encounters in Cult of the Lamb, the player can take Sozo’s methods and use them or take their own path while controlling and growing their cult. That’s all you need to know about how to get Menticide Mushrooms in Cult of the Lamb.