When will Indigo Park: Chapter 2 release?

With the successful and surprising release of the mascot horror game Indigo Park: Chapter 1, many fans are dying to know when the second part will arrive so they can continue following the adventures of the player and Rambley.

Recommended Videos

There have been some small developments towards the second chapter, but what about the release date? That isn’t a full-blown conclusion.

Does Indigo Park: Chapter 2 have a release date?

Get on the train. Image via UniqueGeese

At the time of writing, there isn’t an official release date set for Indigo Park: Chapter 2, and developer UniqueGeese is focused on raising funding for the game on Kickstarter.

On Kickstarter, the devs have an estimated release date of December 2025. We don’t think this will be the official release date of the second chapter, but it’s the latest we could expect if development doesn’t go as planned. It’s also possible the second chapter might not even come out. You never know.

While we might not know a release date, we know where the story will go in the second chapter. At the end of the first part, after escaping the Molly animatronic and promising to help Rambley repair the park, the player enters a door leading to Oceanic Oddysey, which appears to be an underwater area housing a giant sea beast.

I’d say late 2024/early 2025 would be my guesstimate when the second chapter comes out. A game like this must keep the hype going. The earlier, the better.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more