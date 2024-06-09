When does Tears of Metal release?

Ever wanted to swing your sword through the enemies with your Scottish battalion to protect your island? Well, Tears of Metal might be right up your alley.

Recommended Videos

Tears of Metal is a medieval hack-and-slash co-op roguelike that allows you to usher up your armies and fight alongside them to strengthen them, with the permadeath and the consequences you can expect from the genre. The combat loop works similarly to a real-time strategy game where you can rally your soldiers and assign them various positions in your army, but here, you are the one to lead the attacks and boost the morale of your warriors.

You can gain powerful permanent upgrades for your soldiers along the way to help you shun the invasion and ultimately learn more about the mysterious Dragon Meteor that is responsible for bringing enemies to your doorstep.

Here is everything we know about Tears of Metal and when you can expect to play the title.

Does Tears of Metal have a release date?

Rally up! Image via Paper Cult

Tears of Metal has no confirmed release date just yet, but it was revealed during this year’s Summer Game Fest, so it would be a fair assumption that they are aiming for a 2025 launch. Until then, you can wishlist the game on Steam and wait for more trailers from the developers in the future.

What platforms will Tears of Metal release on?

Take the charge and lead your army to victory. Image via Paper Cult

At the time of writing, Tears of Metal is only confirmed for PC via Steam, with support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers. You can also play the game single-player in addition to co-op in over 45 handcrafted environments, providing fresh variety every time you step into the war with your troops.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy