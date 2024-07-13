How to get Rubysilver Ore in Dark and Darker

Mining ore in Dark and Darker is initially introduced as a quest and is also a great way to craft items that you would otherwise need to buy. Not all resources are equal, though.

While Iron, Cobalt and Copper can be found easily, Rubysilver Ore will require you to go a step beyond (literally). Here’s how you can get Rubysilver Ore in Dark and Darker.

Where to find Rubysilver Ore in Dark and Darker

The Inferno sub-level of the Howling Crypts dungeon is the best place to find Rubysilver Ore in Dark and Darker. It is home to some of the strongest enemies in the game—the demon mobs—and is also a great place to find rare loot. There are two versions of the Crypts, each with its own corresponding Inferno sub-levels.

Into the depths we go. Image via Ironmace

Both variants of the Inferno contain four Rubysilver ore veins each, identical Normal and High Roller difficulties. The Dark Ritual Room can be found in the center of both map variants, so make sure to identify which version of the sub-level you have entered by looking at the names of the surrounding rooms on the minimap.

Inferno 1

The first version of the Inferno map has 4 Rubysilver Ore veins that can be found in the northwest and southeast corners of the map, in the Blood Platforms and Demon Den rooms, respectively.

Treasures await. Image via Dark and Darker Wiki. Remix by Dot Esports

Inferno 2

The second version of the map contains 4 Rubysilver ore veins as well, and they can be found in the Blood River room in the northeast and the Spider Lair room in the southwest of the map.

Descend if you dare. Image via Dark and Darker Wiki. Remix by Dot Esports

How to use Rubysilver Ore in Dark and Darker

Rubysilver is one of the two rarest Ores in the game. It can be traded for Rubysilver Ingots and Rubysilver Powder through the Armourer and Alchemist service tabs, respectively. The armor crafted using these items will have up to three or four extra enchantments along with the usual two and can significantly buff the player wearing it. The ore on its own is also a great source of income if you sell it on the marketplace.

