Dwarf Fortress is one of the longest-running games in development, if not the longest. With the Steam page also boasting it as “the deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that has ever been created,” it seems that the game is set for a monumental release when it’s finally put in the hands of fans. Some have been waiting 19 years to get their hands on a copy of Dwarf Fortress—and soon, they will.

After being in development since 2003, Dwarf Fortress is finally set to release later this year. Here’s all the information you need to know about when Dwarf Fortress will release on Steam.

When does Dwarf Fortress release on Steam?

Dwarf Fortress is set to release on Dec. 6, according to the game’s official page on Steam. This means that players will finally be able to take on the role of their own dwarf colony in one of the most intricate worlds in gaming. Even better, the project is expected to keep growing since the Steam page says there’s “no end in sight.”

Players shouldn’t expect it to be easy, though. This world will not be forgiving of players who make mistakes or otherwise don’t think about their actions. Your inhabitants will have to fight off different opposing forces like starvation, dragons, and madness. This game is meant to be “simulating all of existence” and the developers only believe they’re about 44 percent done.

There’s a lot going on in this new strategy simulator and players will soon be able to explore all the complexities of this new world. That’s all the information you need to know about when Dwarf Fortress will release on Steam.