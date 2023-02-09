What’s been changed in Dark and Darker’s playtest hotfix 3?

Some big changes have come to three of the classes.

Dark and Darker‘s fourth alpha playtest has been playable for just three days, and the IRONMACE developers have already pushed out their third hotfix. This one contains some massive balance changes to three of the game’s classes, potentially changing the way that many players play the game and introducing new classes to different people’s playstyles.

If you’re curious about the specific changes or bug fixes, here’s everything you need to know about Dark and Darker‘s third hotfix.

Dark and Darker hotfix 3 changes

Patched in early this morning, here are all of the changes that arrived to Dark and Darker with its third hotfix:

Fixed an issue where the Cave Troll could get stuck on walls

Fixed an issue where one of the Cave Troll’s attack patterns was not working properly

Improved minor performance issues

Balance changes:

Fighter Weapon Mastery Physical Power Penalty changed from -20 percent → -10 percent

Wizard Light’s Spell Count changed from eight → six

Wizard Ignite’s Spell Count changed from six → five

Wizard Zap’s Spell Count changed from six → five

Wizard Ice Bolt’s Spell Count changed from six → five

Wizard Haste’s Spell Count changed from five → four

Wizard Invisibility’s Spell Count changed from five → four

Wizard Chain Lightning’s Spell Count changed from four → three

Wizard Fireball Splash Damage changed from 20 → 10

Stiletto Dagger Attack No. 3 multiplier changed from 1.25x → 1.4x

Based on the changes, it seems the developers felt that both the Fighter and Rogue classes were a bit weak, while the Wizard was reigning too dominant above the rest. With the heavy changes coming through particularly for Wizards, Dark and Darker players might see a few less magic-users in the dungeouns—and they might even need to pick up a sword for themselves.