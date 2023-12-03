What is the max EXP you can reach in Lethal Company?

Not only does Lethal Company put you to work scavenging through facilities as you survive the monsters in the deep, but you’ll earn EXP for your trouble too.

Increasing your total EXP can be done in many ways with each milestone marked by a rank, with the Boss rank marking your ascension to the top of the company’s rank list in Lethal Company. But when you jump in and complete another run, you’ll find that you can keep earning EXP.

What is the max limit for EXP you can earn in Lethal Company?

The Max EXP in Lethal Company

Shenanigans and leveling up, what more could you ask for? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is currently no maximum EXP number in Lethal Company. While the highest rank you can achieve is Boss at 500 EXP, players continue to bank extra EXP as they play.

While no rank is higher than Boss, players are reporting a weird rank reset at around 1,300 to 1,500 EXP where the ranks will roll over and reset, but their EXP total remains the same. It’s quite odd to see an Intern running around knowing full well how to play Lethal Company, but once you discover they’re rocking well over a thousand EXP, it makes sense.

At this time, developer Zeekerss hasn’t mentioned anything regarding the rank rollover and whether it was by design as a sort of “prestige” system or a glitch. Since the game is in early access, we’re expecting ranks to be reset by the time the game fully launches anyway, so for now, just work on enjoying the game and surviving the horrors that await you.