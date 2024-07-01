What is Grave Essence used for in Dark and Darker?

Many items in Dark and Darker can leave an adventurer scratching their head, with Grave Essence being one of the main ones. You can find it sometimes when killing Mummy or Zombie enemies, and it can come in different rarities, but despite its appearance, not many players know what it’s for.

What do you do with Grave Essence in Dark and Darker

Grave Essence currently has no use in Dark and Darker and can only really be sold to the Collector in the Merchants tab for gold coins.

Adventurers think the item, like Maggots, might eventually have some use, either in crafting or for a quest, but currently, it just exists to sell (like many other items). Considering how little it sells for, there’s very little reason to pick it up, so save the item slot when out on a dungeon run for something with more value.

Many items don’t do much other than sell right now, but there’s no telling if that might change in a future update. So, feel free to keep a couple if you like.

It might be worth stocking up, considering how rare the item seems to be. I tend to hold onto a few of everything on the off chance new quests get added in the season that need it, like the 300 Silver Coins one that just happened to appear one day.

