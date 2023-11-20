What happens if you call the phone number in Lethal Company?

While exploring the ship in Lethal Company, you might come across a phone number claiming to be a solution to the “technical difficulties” you face while you’re there.

If you’re one among the inquisitive minds wondering what happens if you ring it, we have the answer for you.

Should you call the phone number in Lethal Company?

Lethal Company took the internet by storm upon its release, thanks to the exciting concoction of horror and exploration it delivers. There’s a lot to discover, both eerie and interesting, while you work towards the Company’s profit goals. The phone number, however, has left several players scratching their heads. What is its purpose? Is there a hidden reward if you call that number?

If you haven’t found it yet, the message on the poster reads as follows, “Drone ship experiencing technical difficulties? Call [121-768-7395] from your company-issued cell phone.”

Unfortunately for Easter egg hunters, the phone number is apparently invalid; it’s reportedly just there as flavor text. According to this discussion post on Steam, the number, which is based in Texas, is unreachable, meaning the devs might have added it just for fun.

The Company is full of mysteries, but the phone number ain’t one. Image via Zeekerss

It makes sense for the number to be invalid; you’re not on a drone ship in real life, and you don’t have a phone issued to you by the Lethal Company. We are yet to test it for ourselves, and as soon as we do, we’ll update this story.

Is there customer service for the ship in Lethal Company?

The phone number mentioned above is a hoax, and there is no (in-game) customer service when you’re working for Lethal Company.

But there’s a “Company Representative” called Jeb whom you can visit to sell Junk and earn money. Beware of the representative’s anger issues, though! Do not stand near the slot or ring the bell repeatedly.