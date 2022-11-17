Wanted: Whistleblowers quest: Where to find the 3 whistleblowers in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure from the developers at Coffee Stain Studios. The sequel manages to evolve in nearly every way from the original, from new quests to gear, and more. Many of these quests ask the players to help out some of the people in the world, including the Wanted: Whistleblowers quest.

While it’s not clear what these whistleblowers are being arrested for, the goat can help the police in making sure they’re silenced for good. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the three whistleblowers during the Wanted: Whistleblower quest in Goat Simulator 3.

Where to find the three whistleblowers

Once you’ve found one of the whistleblowers, make sure to drag them into one of the cells inside the police station.

Goldilocks

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

When you’re walking out of the police station and facing the street, look to your right and you’ll notice two ATMs on the corner. Directly to the right of those is Goldilocks, whistling to anyone who passes her by. Simply pick her up by licking her and drag her into one of the open cells at the police station.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Big Bad Wolf

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

To get to the Big Bad Wolf, head to the street nearest the location on the map above. There will be a ladder that leads onto some of the scaffolding with a dumpster you can jump on. Jump on it until you’re able to reach the second level of the building. Then listen for the whistling to find them near the dining area.

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Tinker Bell

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

To find Tinker Bell, you should head to the food court west of the town square. Once there, head up the stairs on the north side. You should see the whistling character there. Lick them and then take them to jail to finish the quest and be awarded the police cap and glasses gear.