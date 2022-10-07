This weirdly cute roguelite lets you play as an angry potato

Have you ever wanted to experience what it feels like to be a rage-filled potato prone to violent outbursts, but is cute at the same time? We know we have. And if you’re like us, you would love Brotato.

Brotato is a roguelite created by Blobfish, who is an independent solo game developer named Thomas Gervraud. Known for making some quirky indie roguelites such as Lost Potato and Space Gladiators where you play as a space potato (it seems like there’s a pattern here), his games have always garnered favorably positive to very positive reviews.

The latest installment to his potato expanded universe is Brotato, where you play as an angry potato who looks like what Sylvester Stallone in Rambo would look like, but as a potato. Although Brotato is more reminiscent of classic bullet-hell games like the original Contra series created in the late ’80s, with the premise of the game taking you through hordes of aliens that you have to defeat.

Image via Blobfish

While it has some bullet-hell elements, Brotato is primarily an isometric arena shooter roguelite where your angry potato fights back aliens with up to six weapons at a time. The premise seems simple enough but the seemingly endless waves of aliens can quickly become overwhelming. To make things easier, the game allows you to create your own builds from a host of traits and items, to enable you to survive till help arrives.

The game was released in early access on Sept. 27 and is rapidly climbing up the Steam charts. There is no better time to get into the game than now and the consistent “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews from the player base support that sentiment.