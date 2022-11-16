The 5 best references and easter eggs in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure game from developer Coffee Stain Studios. The sequel evolves on everything the first game tried and that includes the influence of pop culture, history, religion, and more. Everywhere you look in Goat Simulator 3, there seems to be a reference to some longstanding TV series or urban legend.

There’s enough content and hidden crossovers in this game that players will likely still be discovering new things after the credits roll. To help make sure players see the best references, we’ve compiled a list. Here are all the best references and easter eggs in Goat Simulator 3.

The best references and easter eggs in Goat Simulator 3

Lord of the Rings

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Throughout the game, players will encounter many different references to the Lord of the Rings book and movie franchise. The Eye of Sauron can be found as a backpack and just as a loose eye placed among the balls used for sports. There’s also a quest that begins at a house resembling Bilbo’s home that begins a unique quest.

Players are tasked with carrying the “Purity Ring” to a volcano near the middle of the map, plunging themselves into the lava to destroy the ring. At this point, the reference turns to Harry Potter, resembling the train platform Harry went to when he “died” in the last book. Afterward, players will earn a new hat and shirt along with the title “Pilgor the Grey.”

Comic-Con

Fans of entertainment often look forward to the yearly Comic-Con, which usually has some of the year’s biggest announcements for comics, TV, and film. It’s only natural that Goat Simulator 3 would bring the celebration of pop culture onto its own streets. Players can find it near the northwesternmost point of the main island.

There are all kinds of references to pop culture here, like a Persona booth, a Captain America-like character named Captain Yankee, keyblades, and Goku attempting to pull a sword out of a stone. There are also a few different characters dressed in costumes like Homer Simpson, one of the Ghostbusters, a goat, and Goku.

Ikea

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Sweden is known for lots of things, not the least of which are impressive game developers. But what might even be more widely known is the IKEA furniture company. It’s known for designing ready-to-assemble furniture and selling it across the world. In Goat Simulator 3, players will be able to find the large Swekia store and the factory sometime after.

One of the quests asks players to help a Swedish person feel more at home by assembling a piece of furniture from the company. After unpacking and assembling all the parts, it turns out to be a portal that teleports a handful of Swedes into the room. After going through it, players can see that the workers had locked themselves in a room and were trying to escape.

Metallica

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

There are a few references to music throughout Goat Simulator 3, with one of the major ones being the return of the old theme song on the radio. But another big music easter egg can be found at the music festival on the northeasternmost point of the main island. Players will be able to see the yellow festival colors from across the map.

At the event, players will see a lot of signs for a band called “Alumina,” which seems awfully similar to the logo for the band Metallica. They are playing on the main stage and players can even change the music they are playing by going to the top of the stage and pressing the red button to switch tracks.

DOOM

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

DOOM is one of the classic FPS titles, pioneering the genre and still inspiring many games of the same type today. There has also been a meme in the last decade or longer about people trying to get DOOM to run on the most low-spec devices. It seems that Coffee Stain Studios wanted to prove that it could run DOOM inside its own game.

The level is simple enough, featuring pixelated hallways that look similar to the game it takes inspiration from. Players will have to avoid the most annoying enemy in the game, The Karrig Turrets, and destroy them before they have a chance to get rid of the player.