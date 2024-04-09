Sonic meets Dredge? Indie hit to get live-action film from famed video game adaptation studio

Video game adaptations have been on the rise again in recent years as the industry continues to grow into a mainstream form of media. Now, adaptations are even reaching into indie territory, with Sonic the Hedgehog movie’s producer set to adapt indie horror Dredge into a live-action flick.

The adaptation was announced Apr. 9, in a statement from Story Kitchen, the famed studio specializing in video game adaptations. With smash hits such as the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, the company is working hard on dispelling the conception that game adaptations are near impossible to pull off. Speaking of adapting Dredge to the silver screen, the company’s executives described the game as “a captivatingly eerie and profoundly rich story,” in a joint statement reported by Polygon.

Dredge is Lovecraftian horror at its finest. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Black Salt Games

The studio behind Dredge, Black Salt Games, also issued a statement and shared its excitement for the adaptation. “We are excited to partner with such an experienced studio team to bring the world we created to live action and ignite the imagination of audiences across the globe,” the developer wrote. Dredge adaptation’s logline describes it as “The Sixth Sense on water. A grounded atmospheric cosmic horror blend of HP Lovecraft and Ernest Hemingway.” Details are few, but one can never have enough of Lovecraftian horror.

Dredge was one of 2023’s biggest releases and a major addition to the horror genre. Nominated for numerous awards, the game blends management and Lovecraftian horror into a tightly-knit experience. Dredge currently has 95 percent positive reviews on Steam and an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, and we hope the movie lives up to its acclaim.

