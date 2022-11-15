Somerville is here and early reviews are painting the picture of something special

Following its official release yesterday, reviews for developer and publisher Jumpship’s adventure title Somerville are slowly emerging online.

Review aggregation website Metacritic compiled the reviews for the game’s Xbox and PC versions, with the former scoring an average of 77 from eight reviews, while the latter has an average score of 75 from five reviews. Both versions of Somerville are so far categorized as generally favorable.

The Gamer called Somerville one of the “year’s biggest surprises,” praising its story and setting while giving the game a score of 90. Xbox Era, on the other hand, gave a review score of 70, pointing out that it could have been better if “it spent a little longer in the oven, refining and polishing the best parts.”

The lowest rating for the game so far came from PC Gamer. The website scored the game 45 out of 100, regarding the game as something that “never hits its stride, thanks to flat direction and frustrating mechanics.”

Somerville is the debut game of Jumpship. Dino Patti, one of the studio’s founders, previously worked as an executive producer for games such as Limbo and Inside.

“In the wake of catastrophe, you must find the means to make your family whole again,” the game’s official description reads. “Somerville is a Sci-Fi adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of a large-scale conflict.”

Somerville is available for Xbox Series X and PC. You can visit the game’s official Steam listing to know more.