Shinkansen 0: All anomalies, listed

You need to find all Shinkansen 0 anomalies if you want to unlock all the game’s achievements and see everything this small horror experience has to offer. So, how good are you at noticing small details?

Here is every Shinkansen 0 anomaly you need to look out for.

Shinkansen 0: All normal car anomalies

Just like Exit 8, Shinkansen 0‘s anomalies appear in no apparent order. Instead of tracking how many anomalies are left by hand, click on the green phone box in the anomaly-free zone to tell you how many anomalies are left.

You will know when you have all anomalies as an achievement pops up for fully completing the normal and green cars. There are 50 anomalies in Shinkansen 0, 25 in either car. Car seven will never have an anomaly the first time you enter.

Here are all normal car anomalies:

Anomaly Rarity Description Closed windows Common All car windows are slowly closing, so you cannot see your reflection through them. Flooded car Rare A window will break with water flooding through it. The car will slowly fill with water until you exit. Chair texture Rare Pattern of the chair switches from white lines to black. Doppelganger Rare Protagonist doppelganger that only appears through the train window reflections. Standing suited man Rare Empty car with suited man standing up and Naoki’s sister sitting down. Visible exterior Uncommon Grid-panelled tunnel is visible outside each window as opposed to the blacked-out Human suitcase Rare Suitcase above Naoki’s sister transformed into a folded human. Wrong car number Uncommon The second car number on the floor is incorrect. Make sure to check what car you are in on the first display (when you enter the car) as this is always correct. Hand window Uncommon Hands covering the window edge. Reclined chairs Uncommon All chairs are slightly reclined. Check if there’s a space behind the sleeping suited man. Live poster Rare The woman is standing outside the poster in the back of the room. Hidden man Uncommon Man hiding underneath a chair in aisle 10, with only his face and arms poking out. White eyes outside Uncommon White eyes glowing through the window and door. Always visible as it follows you through the car. Tunnel Uncommon Car goes dark with orange light passing through it. Chair eyes Common The top of the chair transforms into eyeballs. Faces in chairs Uncommon Faces appear in the head rest section on every chair. Flipped car Rare The normal car should always have three chairs on the left and two on the right when you enter. This anomaly flips the layout. Cat poster Uncommon Eyeballs on the cat can move. Opening door Uncommon Door opens when you’re halfway into the car and closes when you get close. Layout and food Common Layout of the chairs completely change with food packages appearing everywhere. Train destination display Rare “There is no anomaly on this car” will show after the standard train to Tokyo display. DEATH Common “DEATH” written on seat numbers, above Naoki’s sister. Chair human Uncommon Human camouflaged into a chair, on the same row as Naoki’s sister. Suited man sitting up Common Suited man sitting up in his chair (normally asleep). Cleaner (not pictured) Rare A can will drop behind you when you get to the middle of the car. A cleaner will emerge from the exit door and chase you (couldn’t get a screenshot…got too scared).

Shinkansen 0: All green car anomalies

Shinkansen 0 anomalies are split into two cars; the normal and green. You need to pass through both of these to get the endings. Upon reaching car zero for the first time, you are thrown into the second set, which are far more terrifying than the last. You only need to make it through 14 train cars to reach the end.

Here are all green car anomalies:

Anomaly Rarity Description Smiling woman reflection Uncommon Women on laptop has her reflection twisted and smiling directly at the protagonist. Laptop Common Woman’s laptop shows player point of view. Nature car Guaranteed This one took me a good minute to find. The green-eyed man rotates his head 360 degrees to follow your movement. It can be hard to pinpoint this anomaly as his hair covers his face. Look out for his piercing green eye once you enter the car. Food trolley Uncommon Buns swapped out with red food on the trolley. Hand light Common Hand covering the only functioning light on the chair near the man with a green eye. Ticket collector Rare Go to the correct aisle as announced in the overhead display. Wait until the collector passes and exits the car to go forward and submit as an anomaly. Moving door Rare As you approach the door it will lift up by two black gloved hands and chase you down the aisles. Go into an aisle to avoid it. Rotating green-eyed man Uncommon An intruder is on the train. Wait inside the aisle until the screen turns black and then resumes to normalcy. Exit the train at the front to submit the anomaly. Trolley woman watching Uncommon The trolley woman’s head and eyes follow you as you pass her. SInking train Common Train contents begin to sink like quicksand. The passengers won’t spawn in for this anomaly. Intruder Uncommon An intruder is on the train. Wait inside the aisle until the screen turns black and then resumes normalcy. Exit the train at the front to submit the anomaly. Green-eyed man chase Uncommon The green-eyed man will be the only passenger in the train. He will be standing up. If you wait a while or approach the door, he will begin chasing you. Peek-a-boo Common Go to the front of the train to submit an anomaly. Turn around to see the second green-eyed man peeking out from behind a chair in aisle seven. Ghost Uncommon Slightly glowing humanoid figure that is translucent, appearing in aisle 14. No trolley woman Uncommon The trolley and the hostess vanish. Eyeless women Common The laptop woman and trolley woman are eyeless. Small peek-a-boo Common Smaller green-eyed man peeks into the walkway and disappears after you walk past aisle 18. Stationary trolley woman Rare Trolley woman doesn’t walk down the walkway. Happy passengers Uncommon All passengers inside the train have a wide grin. Red light, green light Rare Play a game of red light, green light. Look at the display and walk backwards as the display shines green, stop walking when it turns red. The game ends when you are near the exit door. Cloudy interior Uncommon Clouds fill the inside of the train. Cake Uncommon A cake appears in an aisle. Root legs Common Passenger looking at the suitcase has legs made of tree roots. Siamese twins Common The green-eyed man has two heads. Walls closing in Rare Walls start closing in on you. Run back to the door and go through.

