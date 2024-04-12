Shinkansen 0: All anomalies, listed

You need to find all Shinkansen 0 anomalies if you want to unlock all the game’s achievements and see everything this small horror experience has to offer. So, how good are you at noticing small details?
Here is every Shinkansen 0 anomaly you need to look out for.
Shinkansen 0: All normal car anomalies
Just like Exit 8, Shinkansen 0‘s anomalies appear in no apparent order. Instead of tracking how many anomalies are left by hand, click on the green phone box in the anomaly-free zone to tell you how many anomalies are left.
You will know when you have all anomalies as an achievement pops up for fully completing the normal and green cars. There are 50 anomalies in Shinkansen 0, 25 in either car. Car seven will never have an anomaly the first time you enter.
Here are all normal car anomalies:
|Anomaly
|Rarity
|Description
|Closed windows
|Common
|All car windows are slowly closing, so you cannot see your reflection through them.
|Flooded car
|Rare
|A window will break with water flooding through it. The car will slowly fill with water until you exit.
|Chair texture
|Rare
|Pattern of the chair switches from white lines to black.
|Doppelganger
|Rare
|Protagonist doppelganger that only appears through the train window reflections.
|Standing suited man
|Rare
|Empty car with suited man standing up and Naoki’s sister sitting down.
|Visible exterior
|Uncommon
|Grid-panelled tunnel is visible outside each window as opposed to the blacked-out
|Human suitcase
|Rare
|Suitcase above Naoki’s sister transformed into a folded human.
|Wrong car number
|Uncommon
|The second car number on the floor is incorrect. Make sure to check what car you are in on the first display (when you enter the car) as this is always correct.
|Hand window
|Uncommon
|Hands covering the window edge.
|Reclined chairs
|Uncommon
|All chairs are slightly reclined. Check if there’s a space behind the sleeping suited man.
|Live poster
|Rare
|The woman is standing outside the poster in the back of the room.
|Hidden man
|Uncommon
|Man hiding underneath a chair in aisle 10, with only his face and arms poking out.
|White eyes outside
|Uncommon
|White eyes glowing through the window and door. Always visible as it follows you through the car.
|Tunnel
|Uncommon
|Car goes dark with orange light passing through it.
|Chair eyes
|Common
|The top of the chair transforms into eyeballs.
|Faces in chairs
|Uncommon
|Faces appear in the head rest section on every chair.
|Flipped car
|Rare
|The normal car should always have three chairs on the left and two on the right when you enter. This anomaly flips the layout.
|Cat poster
|Uncommon
|Eyeballs on the cat can move.
|Opening door
|Uncommon
|Door opens when you’re halfway into the car and closes when you get close.
|Layout and food
|Common
|Layout of the chairs completely change with food packages appearing everywhere.
|Train destination display
|Rare
|“There is no anomaly on this car” will show after the standard train to Tokyo display.
|DEATH
|Common
|“DEATH” written on seat numbers, above Naoki’s sister.
|Chair human
|Uncommon
|Human camouflaged into a chair, on the same row as Naoki’s sister.
|Suited man sitting up
|Common
|Suited man sitting up in his chair (normally asleep).
|Cleaner (not pictured)
|Rare
|A can will drop behind you when you get to the middle of the car. A cleaner will emerge from the exit door and chase you (couldn’t get a screenshot…got too scared).
Shinkansen 0: All green car anomalies
Shinkansen 0 anomalies are split into two cars; the normal and green. You need to pass through both of these to get the endings. Upon reaching car zero for the first time, you are thrown into the second set, which are far more terrifying than the last. You only need to make it through 14 train cars to reach the end.
Here are all green car anomalies:
|Anomaly
|Rarity
|Description
|Smiling woman reflection
|Uncommon
|Women on laptop has her reflection twisted and smiling directly at the protagonist.
|Laptop
|Common
|Woman’s laptop shows player point of view.
|Nature car
|Guaranteed
|This one took me a good minute to find. The green-eyed man rotates his head 360 degrees to follow your movement. It can be hard to pinpoint this anomaly as his hair covers his face. Look out for his piercing green eye once you enter the car.
|Food trolley
|Uncommon
|Buns swapped out with red food on the trolley.
|Hand light
|Common
|Hand covering the only functioning light on the chair near the man with a green eye.
|Ticket collector
|Rare
|Go to the correct aisle as announced in the overhead display. Wait until the collector passes and exits the car to go forward and submit as an anomaly.
|Moving door
|Rare
|As you approach the door it will lift up by two black gloved hands and chase you down the aisles. Go into an aisle to avoid it.
|Rotating green-eyed man
|Uncommon
|An intruder is on the train. Wait inside the aisle until the screen turns black and then resumes to normalcy. Exit the train at the front to submit the anomaly.
|Trolley woman watching
|Uncommon
|The trolley woman’s head and eyes follow you as you pass her.
|SInking train
|Common
|Train contents begin to sink like quicksand. The passengers won’t spawn in for this anomaly.
|Intruder
|Uncommon
|An intruder is on the train. Wait inside the aisle until the screen turns black and then resumes normalcy. Exit the train at the front to submit the anomaly.
|Green-eyed man chase
|Uncommon
|The green-eyed man will be the only passenger in the train. He will be standing up. If you wait a while or approach the door, he will begin chasing you.
|Peek-a-boo
|Common
|Go to the front of the train to submit an anomaly. Turn around to see the second green-eyed man peeking out from behind a chair in aisle seven.
|Ghost
|Uncommon
|Slightly glowing humanoid figure that is translucent, appearing in aisle 14.
|No trolley woman
|Uncommon
|The trolley and the hostess vanish.
|Eyeless women
|Common
|The laptop woman and trolley woman are eyeless.
|Small peek-a-boo
|Common
|Smaller green-eyed man peeks into the walkway and disappears after you walk past aisle 18.
|Stationary trolley woman
|Rare
|Trolley woman doesn’t walk down the walkway.
|Happy passengers
|Uncommon
|All passengers inside the train have a wide grin.
|Red light, green light
|Rare
|Play a game of red light, green light. Look at the display and walk backwards as the display shines green, stop walking when it turns red. The game ends when you are near the exit door.
|Cloudy interior
|Uncommon
|Clouds fill the inside of the train.
|Cake
|Uncommon
|A cake appears in an aisle.
|Root legs
|Common
|Passenger looking at the suitcase has legs made of tree roots.
|Siamese twins
|Common
|The green-eyed man has two heads.
|Walls closing in
|Rare
|Walls start closing in on you. Run back to the door and go through.