Peter Griffin in Lethal Company? Sure, there’s a mod for everything nowadays

Lethal Company, a game made in the Unity Engine, can be heavily modded. But players always love taking stuff to unfathomable lengths, as seen by Peter Griffin, Freddy Fassbear, and much more appearing in a hilarious clip showcasing obscene LC mods.

On Nov. 29, Twitter user berd uploaded a video in which he played Lethal Company with significant modifications. Berd can be seen using a sawed-off shotgun, bunny hopping across the map like he’s phoon, and encountering creatures beyond human comprehension, such as Peter Griffin and his contagious laughter. The Family Guy protagonist lurks around the facility, hiding in dark corners, snickering insidiously as you try to avoid him at all costs. Oh yeah, Freddy Fassbear is there, too, along with his iconic voice lines and jumpscare audio effects.

do not mod this fucking game pic.twitter.com/oYuCYrjcat — berd (@berdyaboi) November 29, 2023

I’d be scared out of my mind if I heard Peter Griffin laughing in a corner. Hell, with this game’s atmosphere, even a mundane meme like Pickle Rick could be made horrifying. But I certainly hope no modder reads this and gets such a sour idea.

Lethal Company mods have only been improving and increasing as the game has gained popularity. Initially, the most popular mods included bigger lobbies and general tweaks to gameplay elements, such as item weight and stamina balance. But now, as modders do, it’s overwhelmed with additions that are simultaneously lore-friendly and completely breaking the immersion. At the time of writing, there are 13 whole pages of mods on the game’s Thunderstore page, with the most popular LC-specific mod having nearly a million downloads. That’s pretty indicative of how popular the game is, not to mention it’s cracking the Steam Top 5 regularly and has been dominating the top-selling page for weeks.

The Lethal Company developer is preparing a new update for the game that will apparently bring us some new and exciting monsters. Still, in the meantime, modders have got us covered.