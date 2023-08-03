Muck: The 12 best seeds for survival

The brutal landscape of Muck allows players to test out their survival skills. But if you’ve spawned into a map that you just can’t stay alive in, there are other options. Using the best seeds for survival in Muck is a guaranteed way of maximizing your enjoyment.

These 12 seeds have their own special qualities that ensure a good time all around. I personally enjoy a resource-heavy map, and some of these are tailored to that experience.

Each seed has its own unique trait. You’ll just have to sort through to see which suits you.

How to enter a seed in Muck

Firstly, open up Muck. Now that we’re off to a good start, all you have to do is host a server. On the right-hand side of your screen after clicking “Host a Lobby. ”you’ll find a box under the word “Seed.” This is where you type whichever seed tickles your fancy.

The 12 best seeds for survival in Muck

You’ll likely run into this guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In no particular order:

1) Daniisking

If you’re looking to get some tools early in the game, this seed will spawn you close to some vital equipment. This ensures you’ll start off without a hitch, and be able to defend yourself while you scavenge for items.

2) wtf jeremy you motherfu-

This particular seed with a colorful name will spawn you near a shipwreck. There’ll also be several caves nearby, meaning you’ll be able to gather some resources quick-smart.

Not only that, but you’ll spawn with a Golden Axe.

3) BigChunk

BigChunk will set you close to all the resources imaginable. You’ll be inundated with all types of useful items, making your Muck experience a longer endeavor.

4) 896066

If you’re looking for a challenge off the bat, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by this seed. You’ll spot Gronk’s statue almost immediately, meaning you can instantly go and acquire his sword.

5) 7155564

As you spawn in, you’ll be standing close to a chest filled with useful items. You’ll garner a fair amount of coins, armor, weapons, and even some wood to get you started.

6) 589805

This seed will sit you in a massive field with multiple chests to unbox. You’ll see chests as far as the eye can see, and gather plenty of equipment in the process.

7) 3284124

If you’re looking to die almost immediately, here’s the seed for you. You’ll be met by two stone golems almost instantly as you try to enter a cave filled with rubies and other fine resources.

This one is not for the faint of heart.

8) 69420

This seed places you next to two Chef’s huts. These will have multiple chests inside, perfect for a good start in Muck.

9) Sussy

Sussy will place all Muck gamers next to a Pitman Hut. This hut can give you tons of equipment and resources, and odds are you’ll find cash lying around. There’ll be several chests spawning close, so don’t miss them.

10) Dev

As you enter this seed, the Night Blade awaits. You’ll spawn almost immediately next to it, giving you a bit of a head start when facing enemies.

11) 402526048

This seed spawns you near a statue with a piece of coal for a head. Might not be helpful, but it sure is fun.

12) 570259

You’ll spawn in a field surrounded by rocks and resources. As you arrive, you’ll be pampered with multiple maps, steel boots, and even Mithril Ore.

