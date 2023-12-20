Lethal Company players found a way to survive missing quota: Unionizing 

Lethal Company‘s eldritch corporation seriously punishes those who fail to meet its ever-growing profit quotas. If you don’t make enough cash, the void it is—but not for everyone, with some players figuring out how to survive missing the quota today.

In Lethal Company, players are tasked with exploring weird moons under the watchful eye of a corporation weirder still. Eldritch horrors lurk around every corner, but the corp doesn’t care; all it wants is scrap metal and money, and if players fail to deliver, they’re dealt with in the only logical way in a Lovecraftian world: banishment to the cold, empty void of space. However, a group of players on TikTok formed a workers’ union to prevent the corporation from infringing on their rights (expelling them to the blackness of the universe).

The Company only wants money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The TikTok clip in question, which was shared on Dec. 18, sees several Lethal Company players hastily piling up countless ladders against the spaceship door. When the doors opened, instead of being shot out to space, the players were caught on the ladders and survived. But the Company’s union-busting was too powerful, and the players were still fired at the end of the day. It seems the Company will stop at nothing when you fail to meet its demands, even when they become so obscenely high not even Titan raids can fulfill them.

The only odds you have to survive working for the Company is to work for the Company. Day in and day out, the player has to clock in at the spaceship and risk their life exploring the moons. That’s the only cycle that works. Not even dozens of ladders and unions can save you from the far-reaching tentacles of the terrifying Lovecraftian horrors running the ominous Lethal Company, apparently, so you better get to work quickly.